Letter: Protect Taiwan

China’s President Xi Jinping struck an aggressive stance against all who would dare to deny his country the island of Taiwan. Those who resist the takeover will “have their heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

China has faced escalating criticism over its prolonged genocide of Uyghur Muslims in its far-western Xinjiang region, and its strong-armed takeover in Hong Kong. Whether intentional or not, China’s is responsible for the deaths of over 4 million people worldwide and 607,000 in the U.S. due to the effects of the Covid-19 virus. Due to this and many other offenses China is now being rejected among most civilized nations.

China’s aggressive warnings are bluster to provide a test to our current government. They wait to see how we respond. So far, the Biden Administration has projected nothing but weakness. If we do not protect an ally like Taiwan, our standing as the leader of the free world will be diminished and eventually destroyed. China and Russia will then be ready to divide up the nations of the world.