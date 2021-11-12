 Skip to main content
Letter: Protect residents of health care facilities

Vaccine requirements for health care workers must stay in place. Here’s why. My elderly dad in a nursing home was killed by Covid-19 which originated from unvaccinated staff. What about the rights of nursing home, hospital, and clinic patients to be cared for by staff who are doing the most they can to prevent themselves from giving this disease to an unsuspecting client? Scrap the misinformation and think of the community as a whole. This proposal to reject vaccine mandates is horrible and misguided.

Susan Grenz, Bismarck

