Letter: Protect ranchers, consumers with beef labeling

A tip of the old rancher hat to Sen. John Hoeven for signing onto Senate Bill S2716 to reinstate Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) for the beef producers in the U.S. This bill, the American Beef Labeling Act, could also be labeled the ‘Rancher-Consumer Protection Act’ as it affects consumers as well as beef producers.

Our ranchers have worked hard to refine the quality of their cattle herds. Our agriculture research universities have spent millions in taxpayer money on research to improve the health, quality and safety of our beef herds. The USDA has spent millions on meat inspection and test laboratories to ensure a safe, quality beef product for the American consumer. With billions spent on the beef industry to ensure safe, quality, humanely slaughtered beef, consumers still have no way of knowing where their steak or hamburger is coming from.

With only four multinational corporations controlling 85% of the beef slaughter industry, they have become more powerful than ever. These foreign-owned multinational corporations control our food supply chain while the pandemic clearly illustrated the need for local and regional food systems. These same corporations have taken our truth-in-labeling laws, which Theodore Roosevelt put in place, and subverted them to mislead our consumers.

Where have the USDA and our politicians been while consumers have struggled with record high prices and our cattlemen have suffered with record low profits? The Midwest used to be known as the breadbasket of the world. Yet when Covid-19 hit we had people going hungry and standing in food lines. The very Midwest which had food independence is now dependent upon foreign countries for their food. This must change before we experience another crisis. While Sen. Hoeven (R-ND) is on board with a bipartisan Senate group of five Republicans and five Democrats that includes Senator Rounds (R-SD) and Senator Thune (R-SD), where is Senator Cramer (R-ND)? Why hasn’t he joined this bipartisan group in supporting Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) for beef? North Dakota and our fellow Americans need Sen. Cramer’s support.

We have pushed for energy independence by building a new efficient system across the country. We also need to push for food independence by building high tech U.S. owned regional processing plants and warehouses along with a food distribution plan for hard times. Approving Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling is a good place to start. Label our beef accurately and honestly and let the consumers decide what they want to eat.

Sen. Hoeven, may your efforts finally put America back into leadership of the world food industry with U.S. food security and food independence.

David Schwalbe, Bismarck, is a member of the Dakota Resource Council and the Western Organization of Resource Councils.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0