A CO2/carbon dioxide pipeline is touted as a money maker for the state, as clean fuel, as JOBS. How clean is ethanol? Oil, gas, and diesel are used to run the tractors to PLANT corn, to run the tractors to TILL corn, to run the tractors to HARVEST corn, AND to run the equipment to MAKE Ethanol. CO2 is the RESULT of ETHANOL PRODUCTION in the factory, turning corn into ethanol.

Because someone SAYS its cleaner, SAYS it’s safe to store underground, SAYS it’s only a waste product, doesn’t make it so. CO2 is currently very harmful, but is still being studied.

CO2 is already used in paints, dye, and other products. It makes sense to store near the site of production, where it can be accessed for USE. Science is creating value and use for CO2. Give science time.

CO2 pipelines across five states is frightening. Pipelines can leak, or sink and leak. CO2 BURNs the skin and lungs of creatures, human, bird, fish, and wildlife, and the air it leaks into. What about the water and soil?

Don’t allow a CO2 pipeline to dig up VALUABLE FARMLAND to bury a product that needs more study. Protect our VALUABLE FARMLAND

Ethanol is subsidized, thus discounted at the gas pump. The oil and gas industry is shown as a pariah to world climate. Yet due to science, oil and gas power the world. Oil & gas are still being studied by science, too.

Perhaps we can EACH help? Make fewer shopping trips? Do more in one trip? Walk, or bike?

Producing corn-for-Ethanol takes food crops out of production. People starve around the globe. Our farmers make a living, pay taxes, support life, FEED THE WORLD, create JOBs. Let farmers grow food.

Karen Bonnet, Bismarck