As you may recall, recent Canadian wildfires impacted the air quality of Bismarck, and the smoke was vivid. Some of you may have felt the smoke in your eyes, throat, and lungs. The ND Department of Environmental Quality stated that the air quality across much of western and central ND was rated unhealthy or hazardous. Schools and office buildings closed the fresh intake vents to decrease the smoke filtering in, yet you could still smell and, in some places, see it. Unfortunately, we could not manage the outside air from the smoke of the Canadian wildfires, but we can and do protect our health from secondhand smoke that is caused by tobacco products by not allowing smoking and vaping inside, and this is demonstrated by the City of Bismarck’s comprehensive smoke free ordinance. This ordinance protects everyone from secondhand smoke and promotes health equity for all workers and neighboring businesses. We are grateful to live in a city that values the health of everyone. We encourage everyone to be guardians of ordinance, and if there are efforts put forth to compromise the integrity of Bismarck’s smoke free ordinance, stay engaged by reaching out to your local policy leaders.