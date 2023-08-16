Summit Carbon Solutions' CO2 pipeline is not the right answer for dealing with the CO2 produced by more than 30 ethanol plants in four states including just one North Dakota plant. Why?

1. Safety – Most pipelines crisscrossing this country are not carrying a liquified gas at a PSI well beyond that of pipelines carrying oil or natural gas. The characteristics of CO2 make a pipeline rupture more dangerous. It is heavier than air, stays low to the ground and supplants the oxygen that people and animals need to breath and engines need to run. Summit’s planned spiderweb of pipelines converge in North Dakota as a 24-inch pipeline with the potential to hurt or kill people living within miles of it. Safety cannot be guaranteed. None of the operators who produced 7,556 PHMSA Pipeline incidents over the last 20 years intended to have problems either.

2. Better options – CO2 is a product that has value. Ethanol plants can maintain control of this product rather than walk away from value-added opportunities that are starting to gain momentum. For example, Methanol can be produced from captured CO2.

3. Too many unanswered questions – Who are, or will be, Summit’s owners? Is it good policy that some investors may have ties to foreign countries such as China? Who pays for damages and injury from a rupture that occurs 10 years, 20 years from now? Who pays for special emergency service training and equipment? What is the cost of the economic noose created around Bismarck and Burleigh County as well as the other nine counties? Property values and the buildout of future communities will be irreversibly affected.

Not to mention the roughshod treatment of property owners and their property rights by Summit representatives. This pipeline is not the right answer.

Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin