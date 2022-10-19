Letter: Proposal would end charitable gaming

In response to the Bismarck Tribune editorial State Tribes Need Internet, Sports Gambling, the ND Gaming Alliance, the trade association affiliated with charitable gaming, strongly disagrees.

Allowing full-blown internet gambling in North Dakota will effectively end charitable gaming. This is not just about sports betting, as advertised. Internet gambling includes slot machines, keno, bingo, raffles, and online table games; all played with credit or bank accounts. Internet gambling will allow citizens of North Dakota to gamble on their iPhones or laptops, decimating charities in North Dakota that rely on gaming funds. Instead of supporting local businesses and participating in live gaming, they will do it from their private residences.

The last sentence of the Tribune’s editorial states, “It would be beneficial to the tribes, and the state would no doubt get a share of the revenue.” The assumption the state will receive revenue is wrong. Tribes are not required to pay any taxes to North Dakota from gaming revenue and never have been. Charitable gaming has paid an estimated $43 million in gaming taxes to the state during the 2021-2023 biennium and has donated approximately $73 million to charitable causes in fiscal year 2022.

Lastly, allowing one group to have a monopoly is a terrible idea. There are laws in place to prevent monopolies for a reason.

With the remarkable programs, charitable gaming supports and the taxes generated for North Dakota, why would we want to put that in jeopardy? If we are going to legalize internet gambling and sports betting in North Dakota, it should be on an even playing field for everyone to reap the benefits and not create a monopoly for one specific group.

Mike Motschenbacher, Bismarck