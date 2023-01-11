Letter: Property taxes are not really a local issue

If property taxes are a local issue, why is it that ND state law dictates how and when property is assessed and equalized? Why does state law mandate when local budgets are deliberated and the format and content of the budget hearing notices? Why is it that state law sets mill levy limits (how much can be taxed) and dictates how the money can be spent? Why does state law prescribe what is on the county property tax statement, when it is to be sent, and the deadlines for payment? How come state law establishes which property is exempt from property taxation?