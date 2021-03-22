Letter: Property tax relief should be priority

The 67th Assembly of the ND Legislature is soon to be history without any single piece of legislation having been passed to reduce property taxes. Meanwhile, the Legacy Fund is bursting at the seams! During the past legislative sessions, promises were made by politicians that once the state began to administer social services at the state level rather than county, that we would begin to see a drop in levied mills. Remember the 12% state paid tax credit from 2016? Why wasn’t it re-instated? At least the state could fund education fully, as the ND Constitution requires, which is the bulk of any property tax statement. I would encourage people to read writings from the 1964 Presidential candidate, Barry Goldwater, about the role of government and true conservatism. There are a few legislators that have proposed some type of property tax legislation, but the majority sure don’t act like conservatives, but rather, as some would call RINOs.