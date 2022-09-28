Letter: Property tax relief favored over income tax

I am in favor of property tax relief as opposed to income tax relief in North Dakota. The most recent proposal is interesting in that those who are making the proposal don't seem to understand current state law. The requirement for political subdivisions to levy dollars and not mills has been in place since the 1980s. The proposal to provide property tax relief in lieu of increases to the state foundation aid program from state funds will not provide the needed resources for schools to deal with increases in the cost of education such as salaries, books, instructional supplies, maintenance, etc.