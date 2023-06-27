According to an article in The Bismarck Tribune on June 21, former state Representative Rick Becker claims that rising property taxes are “the No. 1 concern for North Dakotans.” Maybe that is true for some folks, but it is not true for me. I am far more concerned about those who view our beautiful state as a great empty sacrifice zone for whatever they don’t want near them. This includes the noise and permanent damage of cryptocurrency mining, just to name one obnoxious thing.