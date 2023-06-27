According to an article in The Bismarck Tribune on June 21, former state Representative Rick Becker claims that rising property taxes are “the No. 1 concern for North Dakotans.” Maybe that is true for some folks, but it is not true for me. I am far more concerned about those who view our beautiful state as a great empty sacrifice zone for whatever they don’t want near them. This includes the noise and permanent damage of cryptocurrency mining, just to name one obnoxious thing.
When people presume to tell you your number one concern, doubt them.
Jane M. Schreck, Bismarck