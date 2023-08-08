As a member owner of Minnkota, I take issue with the letter written by Minnkota CEO Mac McLennan, Letter: Out-of-state critics won’t shake support for Project Tundra. So let’s be clear, it's not just out of state critics that have concerns about the viability of Project Tundra, it’s also members of Minnkota like myself who think that Project Tundra will waste taxpayer dollars while doing little to reduce CO2 emissions.

CCS has never worked at scale and long term on a coal fired power plant. There is only one existing CCS facility on a coal-fired power plant and this plant has recently been plagued with technical problems: CCS 'red flag?' World's sole coal project hits snag - E&E News by POLITICO (eenews.net).

CCS has proven to be a major waste of taxpayer dollars— especially as it relates to coal plants: “DOE provided nearly $684 million to eight coal projects, resulting in one operational facility.” Carbon Capture and Storage: Actions Needed to Improve DOE Management of Demonstration Projects | U.S. GAO

Energy utilities and investors across the country are uncertain regarding the viability of CCS: While the ND government has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in financial assistance through the CSEA — the Bank of North Dakota has refused to finance the project viewing it as too risky of an investment: Carbon capture loans could leave North Dakota taxpayers on the hook for $250M - InForum.

A recent survey of the 10 largest energy companies found that 7/10 largest companies have no plans for CCS at all. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce — a known cheerleader of the industry — has even admitted that CCS is not yet ready for prime time. Pacificorp, a WY Utility, has chosen to close its four coal plants after reviewing the financial challenges of installing CCS: EPA says carbon capture is within reach. Utilities aren't biting. - E&E News by POLITICO (eenews.net).

Concerns about electrical rates are justified by real-world evidence: In Wyoming PUC filings, Black Hills Corp indicated that the state's CCS requirement could see rates increase by as much as $100 a month. Utilities: Wyo CCUS mandate could spike monthly bills by $100 - WyoFile. In late 2022, the Wyoming PUC approved a 0.3 percent rate increase for “carbon capture compliance” for Rocky Mountain Power.

The people raising concerns about Project Tundra are not misinformed — many are concerned ratepayers (like myself) who want to ensure that our tax dollars are going towards the most prudent use of energy resources. There is substantial real-world data that suggests this project is not the silver bullet that proponents claim it to be.

Todd Leake, Emerado