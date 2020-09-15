Letter: Project Tundra demonstrates ‘can-do’ spirit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not long ago, carbon capture, utilization and storage was considered to be a moon shot. A technology with a lot of promise but a steep hill to climb. In fact, just last week, there have been questions raised about Project Tundra, which is an initiative being pursued in North Dakota to build the world’s largest carbon capture facility at the coal-based Milton R. Young Station. Minnkota Power Cooperative, the Energy & Environmental Research Center and others are working on the project, which would capture carbon dioxide onsite and permanently store it more than a mile underground.

There has been some confusion about Project Tundra and a similar project in Texas known as Petra Nova. Petra Nova is a carbon capture project that uses the CO2 for enhanced oil recovery in partially depleted oil fields. The project was successfully completed on time and on budget in 2017 but was recently idled due to historic declines in the price of oil. As the cost of oil increases, the plant will come back online and begin capturing CO2 again. Project Tundra is different from Petra Nova in that its financial model does not depend on oil prices or other market drivers. Instead, it uses the federal 45Q tax credit, which pays per ton for CO2 stored underground. This tax credit invests in the future and operates like previous incentives to technologies like wind and solar.