Letter: Pro-abortion letter is factually challenged

Belinda Garey’s condescending response (2/1/20) to Virginia Dolajak (1/25/20) demonstrated how liberals attack character because they cannot support their position with facts. Roe v. Wade is not a “U.S. law” passed by the U.S. Congress; it’s a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Roe v. Wade is, according to many legal scholars, a deeply flawed decision not only because there is no right to privacy or abortion in the U.S. Constitution, but because Justice Blackmun’s majority opinion wasn’t based on factual or legal evidence. Blackmun’s primary sources for his opinion were a series of articles written by Cyril Means, the general counsel for the National Abortion Rights Action League, and seven pro-abortion studies (not peer reviewed). An excellent book is “Abuse of Discretion: The Inside Story of Roe V. Wade” by Clarke Forsythe. Also watch the videos at abortionprocedures.com.
Belinda Garey disputed Virginia Dolajak’s numbers but she ignored two words – “a year”. The Guttmacher Institute (supports abortion) has estimated there have been 61.6 million abortions since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Virginia Dolajak did not provide North Dakota numbers – only national statistics. Only 21% of respondents to a recent Marist poll believe abortion should be available at any stage of pregnancy.
Belinda Garey accused Virginia Dolajak of being narrow minded and slammed North Dakota residents as “undereducated”. North Dakotans below age 45 with bachelor degrees or above exceed national averages (ND Census Office). I’m a Bismarck native with degrees (accounting and a master of business administration) from a quality ND university, the University of Mary. Thank you, Monsignor Shea for your Pro-Life leadership.
“Not much interest in nonagricultural topics” – you’ve heard of the Bakken? Energy independence? Microsoft campus? The booming economy?
Belinda Garey – stop your liberal pontification; follow your own advice – “Do some real research and read the truth”!
Rod Kuhn, Bismarck