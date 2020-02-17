Letter: Pro-abortion letter is factually challenged

Belinda Garey’s condescending response (2/1/20) to Virginia Dolajak (1/25/20) demonstrated how liberals attack character because they cannot support their position with facts. Roe v. Wade is not a “U.S. law” passed by the U.S. Congress; it’s a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Roe v. Wade is, according to many legal scholars, a deeply flawed decision not only because there is no right to privacy or abortion in the U.S. Constitution, but because Justice Blackmun’s majority opinion wasn’t based on factual or legal evidence. Blackmun’s primary sources for his opinion were a series of articles written by Cyril Means, the general counsel for the National Abortion Rights Action League, and seven pro-abortion studies (not peer reviewed). An excellent book is “Abuse of Discretion: The Inside Story of Roe V. Wade” by Clarke Forsythe. Also watch the videos at abortionprocedures.com.