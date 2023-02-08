If there was one positive thing that came out of the pandemic, every child in school was provided lunch at no cost through federal funding. Now that this program has ended, there is a bill before the Legislature to provide lunch at no cost to public school children. Unlike the federal program, the bill excludes children that attend a private school. Folks that send their children to private school already fund the public schools through property taxes and get little or no benefit for their contribution. I’m not sure what chance this bill has to be passed but if parents of children attending private school want to be included, I would suggest they contact their senators and representatives to make their wishes known.