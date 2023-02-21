I am thrilled that House Bill 1532 would support parochial education without taking away any money from our public schools. I support HB 1532 - Relating to the establishment of an educational reimbursement program; to provide an appropriation; and to provide an effective date.

I received my K-12 public education through Bismarck Public Schools. My husband received his K-12 public education through Minot Public Schools. We received excellent educations and are both proud products of the public school system.

For our own children, we have chosen to educate them in a private school that we love dearly. We are struggling to pay tuition for four children in the private school system. We help to pay for the public school system through our property taxes, and we also pay private school tuition.

I have never supported school vouchers when they would take away money from the public school system. I want strong public schools in my community, because we want an excellent education for all children in our community. I am thrilled that HB 1532 would not take any resources away from students attending public schools.

Please encourage your legislators to support HB 1532.

Cathryn Sprynczynatyk, Bismarck