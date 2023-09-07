On my way to the Republican National Committee summer meeting and presidential debate in Milwaukee via Dallas made for a long day and gave me some time for reflection. It struck me how we can find ourselves in the most unlikely places. This can be said about my new position as NDGOP chair. Starting a company, planning a wedding, supporting aging parents and two kids at home make for a full plate in addition to this amazing opportunity.

I am a fourth generation North Dakotan, a daughter of a rancher girl and a farm boy who became an oilman. I’m the mother of three and the wife of former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Being raised in western North Dakota and a busy mom, I have no time for nonsense but prefer to work hard with my head down and get things done behind the scenes. Health care and public policy have been my focus for the past 27 years. I am unapologetically a woman of deep faith, I cherish my home state of North Dakota, but it’s the people I love. These people are the heartbeat of what makes our state great. I am honored with the privilege of service in a new capacity. In the 1980s President Reagan stated, “Freedom has never been so fragile, so close to slipping from our grasp.”

Reagan also said, “There are no easy answers, but there are simple answers.” Americans know we must return to the ideals upon which we were founded and defend the protections in our Constitution. It is not that complicated. If we’re protecting liberty and family values for future generations, we can preserve our society and the country we love.

Reagan inspired the nation by invoking the call of destiny. Now, it’s our turn. There are many voices in our party but in the end, it is the principles and values we hold that unite and define us. The old guard can offer wisdom, many principled conservatives can show us way forward and the new generation of Republicans offer the energy and enthusiasm of youth as they look to the future. It’s imperative we recognize what unites us because a house divided against itself cannot stand.

As chairman over the next few years, it is my hope to inspire, lead, and bring all Republicans together as one that is committed to working with everyone in the Republican party. I want to bridge the gap and restore fractured relationships. As I step into this role, I understand the magnitude of the task and what is at stake. Republicans have always fought for their faith, family and freedom. I will respectfully engage anyone who wants to work toward these common goals. Republican values and policies work. Those values resonate as much today as when our country was founded. I ask you to engage with me over the next few years and strengthen the Republican party so we can leave our schools, cities, state and country a better place. I invite all who espouse these values to join our team as we prepare for perhaps the most important election of our lifetime.