Letter: Primary by mail went smoothly

Guess what, North Dakota had an uneventful primary election totally by mail in ballots.

Requesting and securing a ballot was smooth and easy. The sky has not yet fallen nor has there been even a whisper of the massive voter fraud President Trump said would happen as surely as day follows night. Perish the thought he could be wrong. Maybe the lack of reported problems so far is the result of “fake news” outlets suppressing the “avalanche” of reports of huge statewide problems? Of course, that is ridiculous.

Both in North Dakota, and across the country, voter fraud (whatever it means) has not been reported. Is it possible the issue exists only in the fertile imagination of seriously delusional conspiracy theorists and their primary mouthpiece, President Trump?

Some states have been doing 100% vote by mail for years without the hint of a real or imagined problem. Personally, I think it is an awesome idea and hope it spreads not just because of the temporary interruption by COVID-19.

Who knows, it may prompt more eligible voters to make their voices known. I can’t imagine why any politician would not welcome a higher turnout, regardless of political persuasion, unless they feared an adverse outcome.

Evan Mandigo, Bismarck

