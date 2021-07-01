Letter: Pride Month events help the community

Dakota Outright, recipient of a 2020 Bismarck Humanitarian Award, held a Capital Pride celebration last Saturday attended by hundreds. I was disappointed to see no coverage of this wonderful event in the Bismarck Tribune.

During Pride Month, a local bakery held a 100-word Pride Story contest with prizes for first, second, and third places. Stories were submitted. Prizes were awarded. There was, however, no publication of the stories.

It’s time for our stories to be told, for we are your daughters, your sons, sisters, brothers, your mothers, fathers, and yes, even grandparents. My military related coming out story was published Wednesday on The War Horse (https://thewarhorse.org/marine-dont-ask-dont-tell-military-witch-hunt-pride/). This is my 100-word personal coming out story:

“I’m Proud of My Gay Daughter”

said the pin I wore to my first pride event.

At 16, Daisy came out as bisexual in 2001.

Five years later, she dated a woman.

I worried for her career and safety.

Five years after that, I came out.

I had to start over … again.

When I broke the news,