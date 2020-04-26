Letter: Price gouging isn’t ‘good economics’ -- it’s profiteering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Times of crisis reveal the true nature of many Americans. There are patriots, who do their part to protect their communities, and then there are profiteers, who take advantage of vulnerable people to make a profit. Unfortunately, profiteering has been widespread since the start of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

One of the most common forms of COVID-19 profiteering has been price gouging: the practice of exorbitantly inflating prices of critical supplies during an emergency. Some economists claim that price gouging is simply an expression of the free market, and that soaring prices are the only way to increase supply. But when people can't get the supplies they need to avoid contracting a deadly virus, that argument starts to fall apart.

In fact, mask manufacturer 3M has kept prices steady even while doubling production, and the company has decried third-party distributors who are exorbitantly inflating prices.