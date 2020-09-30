Letter: Prevention starts with us

“We all need to take care of one another.”

These words were offered up at the Burleigh-Morton County COVID-19 Task Force on Sept. 25. The member was relaying the story of a loved one who needed treatment in a Bismarck hospital, but first had to wait hours to be admitted and then hours to be treated. This is the reality of hospital capacity in North Dakota's largest cities. Hospitals are caring for COVID patients on top of the other usual needs like heart attacks, strokes or broken bones.

Unfortunately, our rates of viral spread are moving in the wrong direction! In just two weeks, the number of people whose tests have indicated presence of the virus causing COVID-19 has increased by 64%. There are 51 cases per 10,000 people; the 20-29 age group has the most cases.

North Dakota families lost 35 friends and family members who died with a diagnosis of COVID in the last five days, and 85 deaths for thus far in the month of September. Statewide there are 104 people hospitalized.

How do we all play a role in helping make sure hospitals can care for you and me and our family members should we need it? We need to reduce the spread of disease by doing all the things like keeping 6 feet at least between each other, wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding crowded indoor spaces.