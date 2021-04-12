Letter: Prevent waste to solve world hunger

As a student in social work, I care deeply about fighting poverty and food insecurity. In North Dakota alone, one in nine people goes to bed hungry every night.

A statistic that is equally appalling to me is that the U.S. wastes 30-40% of its food every year. If diverted, this amount of food could solve world hunger, least of all help the people who go hungry in our country. It is unthinkable that we can produce (and waste) so much while hunger still exists on such a large scale.

44% of food waste comes from residential homes. This is huge. If we all put in a conscious effort to prevent waste in our own homes, it could go a long way in reducing the total amount of waste that happens. We can do this by taking really simple steps -- for instance, plan your meals wisely. Use your leftovers. Donate food you won’t eat. Store your food properly to prevent spoilage. The food we eat is life; treat it with care.