Letter: Prevent violence before it occurs

Let’s talk about sexual assault.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and our theme is Building Safe Online Spaces Together. It calls on communities to practice digital consent, intervene when we see harmful content and behaviors, and promote online communities that value safety and respect.

Sexual Violence is a broad term that includes all unwanted sexual contact and activities. It is a serious public health issue that affects all communities and citizens of North Dakota, without regard for age, race, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or social, ethnic, geographic or economic differences.

When hearing about sexual assault, it’s easy to think, “Well, that would never happen here,” but it is happening, right here in North Dakota. In 2021, 1,139 primary and 292 secondary victims of sexual assault were served by 18 domestic violence and sexual assault crisis centers in North Dakota. Furthermore, sexual assault is the most under-reported crime, meaning that those numbers are likely a fraction of the true amount of victims and survivors in North Dakota.

However, prevention is possible, and simple acts can make a difference. I encourage North Dakotans to have informed conversations about sexual violence, learn what it means to be an active bystander, and challenge social norms that enable sexual harassment, abuse and assault. By doing so, we can prevent violence before it occurs.

One month alone isn’t enough to solve the serious and widespread issue of sexual violence, but the attention April generates is an opportunity to energize and expand prevention efforts throughout the year. I invite you to get engaged this April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Learn more about how you can use your voice to change the culture at cawsnorthdakota.org.

Tara Lea Muhlhauser, Bismarck

Executive director, CAWS North Dakota

