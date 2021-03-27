Letter: Prevent mutations by stopping the spread

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out and infection rates decline, the temptation to relax precautions and get back to normal becomes even more enticing.

However, as noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist.

To date, 1,461 North Dakotans died from COVID-19. As you may already know, variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 -- which have been documented in the United States and globally -- have the potential to take even more lives if we are not diligent in taking preventive measures.

What we do know is that by stopping the virus from replicating – by eliminating the spread – we also eliminate virus mutations.

Getting back to normal is within reach if we all do our part by stopping the spread. As a physician and chair of the North Dakota Medical Association’s Physician Advisory Group (PAG), the PAG appeals to the public to heed the following advice:

1. The rate of new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the state is currently decreasing.

2. There are certain things we can all do to maintain the downward trend of new infections: