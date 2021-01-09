Letter: President's actions have consequences

For five years I’ve listened to people tell me over and over again that Trump’s demagoguery, his assault on conventional societal norms, and both his lying and embrace of truly insane conspiracy theories, was just “Who he was. He’s a fighter.” That it was ridiculous for me to say that his actions and the way he conducted himself while in a position of power could have dire consequences. That it wasn’t inflammatory and dangerous for a narcissistic egomaniac to state over and over again that his most ardent supporters wouldn’t and shouldn’t stand by while the country was “stolen” from them.