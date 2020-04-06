Letter: Presidential leadership needed during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inaugural address, at the height of the Great Depression, he said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Until Covid-19 ceases to be a threat, those of us who are able should stay at home, when possible, from public places, wash your hands with soap, repeatedly during the day. Don’t touch your face or rub your eyes and distance yourselves from others.

If you think you’ve been recently hearing a different Trump, more accepting of the Covid-19 pandemic. You haven’t. The new Trump is the same as the old Trump, who surrounds himself with yes-people. His daily news briefings peddle false and dangerous information; he undermines public health officials while praising political allies.

During a televised press conference, Trump was asked by a reporter, “What do you say to Americans who are watching right now and are scared?” Trump responded: “I say you’re a terrible reporter … I think that’s a nasty question … It’s a very bad signal you’re sending out.”