Letter: President Trump shows himself to be no Lincoln

“Our president has no respect for the law. He uses the power of government to crush his opponents. The American people are in no mood to reelect a man to the nations highest office whose language is so crude.”

If he’s reelected, I shall leave America immediately.

Well, I won’t be leaving; the president I just described was Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated, 155 years ago, by John Wilkes Booth.

Those Lincoln opinions are quotes from the Civil War’s contemporary newspapers, of that time. Yet, Lincoln still gave America the Emancipation Proclamation and the Gettysburg Address.

What has Donald Trump given us?

Never has a president so perverted the spirit of Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, “with malice towards 'all,' and charity for 'none.'" Eight words that summarize everything that Trump’s presidency is.

Trump, who lives in a self-centered “alternate reality,” views the world “as he wants it to be, not as it is.”

Last month, Trump asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), wiping out health insurance coverage for 23 million Americans, who desperately need it, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.