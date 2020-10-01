 Skip to main content
Letter: President should fill court vacancy

Letter: President should fill court vacancy

The Democrat establishment is going ballistic over the fact that President Donald Trump is going to do his job and appoint a new judge to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. All of a sudden they believe that filling a vacancy during the last year of a president’s term is wrong, but just four years ago they were pushing hard to do just that.

Elected officials should do their job for the time period that we elect them for, period. The people spoke when they elected Donald Trump and a Republican Senate.

Parker Oswald, Bismarck

