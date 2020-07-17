Letter: President is not a strong leader

Your SAT-dodging president's primary problem as a leader is not that he is impetuous, brash or naive. It is that he is weak and sniveling. It is that he undermines himself almost daily by ignoring traditional norms and forms of American masculinity.

He's not strong and self-controlled, not cool and tough, not low-key and determined; he's whiny, weepy and self-pitying. He throws himself, sobbing, on the American public. He's a drama queen. Half the president's tweets are sad, shrill little cries, usually just after dawn. It's all whimpering accusation and finger-pointing: "Nobody's nice to me. Why don't they appreciate me?"