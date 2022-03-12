Letter: Preserving local relic worth doing

Dear Warren Buffet,

Stand aside. Let us preserve the relic that connects us to the best and worst Heritage of the Northern Plains. We don’t agree that our history should “…be remembered no more.” Psalm 103:16. NDSU engineers calculate the bridge can be integrated into a Morton and Burleigh County Trail for less than $10 million.

Our stone and iron bridge Public Trust Property stand on a riverbed given to the People of North Dakota in 1889. In 1889, as in 1776 riverbeds were Congressional gifts to the People.

The 1977 question was what was to be done with 10.7 million acres, one quarter of the entire Dakota Territory given the Northern Pacific?

Congress favors the Buffets and the brave. Stock holders not North Dakota received the coal, oil and gas without compensation to North Dakota. The outcome of this Historic Preservation fight will tell whether the courts or even we respect ourselves. We should not be afraid to remember that when the railroad and bridge were built ethnic cleansing was just beginning, “the Sioux had not yet been tamed” homesteading was barely underway. Natives’ river bottom lands were not flooded.

The NP’s arrival at the Oumessouit River was tragic for the People of the Dugout Canoes. The NP reached EDWINTON’S steam boat docks in 1873, three years before the Little Bighorn. The Port would have a Bismarck Indian School, now Guard Headquarters. Under and above the water are remnants of docks where children were off loaded onto the NP and sent to Carlisle Indian School whose motto was “Kill the Indian and save the man.”

Our heritage, blessed or cursed, should not be forgotten. Let stones and iron be our remembrance, our Ebenezer as in I Samuel 7:12.

Fintan Dooley, Bismarck

