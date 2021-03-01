Letter: Preservation group supports new bridge

As a former North Dakota Public Service Commissioner, I know and understand the importance of moving commodities to market via the railroad. Friends of the Rail Bridge (FORB) supports BNSF building a new rail bridge, while encouraging preservation of the existing historic rail bridge. In January, BNSF, FORB, and other parties signed a United States Coast Guard (USCG) programmatic agreement which will lead to the USCG making a timely decision about a new BNSF bridge. The USCG will make the decision about BNSF’s design and exact location of the new rail bridge based on many factors including potential ice jams, boating traffic, the effects on the cities of Bismarck and Mandan, and understanding the national, state, and local historical importance of the existing rail bridge. The USCG will also determine when it is ready to make a decision on this important matter.