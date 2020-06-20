Letter: Prediction for next presidency

Prediction. It has been a tumultuous year since Jan. 1, which seems like ages ago. I predict that if Joe Biden is elected president, at some point in his second or third year in office he will resign. The vice president chosen for him by the Democrat establishment will become the first woman president. But given the changing events so far, anything can happen between now and Nov. 3.
Bob Wefald, Bismarck
