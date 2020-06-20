Letter: Prediction for next presidency

Letter: Prediction for next presidency

{{featured_button_text}}

Prediction. It has been a tumultuous year since Jan. 1, which seems like ages ago. I predict that if Joe Biden is elected president, at some point in his second or third year in office he will resign. The vice president chosen for him by the Democrat establishment will become the first woman president. But given the changing events so far, anything can happen between now and Nov. 3.

Bob Wefald, Bismarck

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News