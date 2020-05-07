Letter: Practicing COVID-19 distancing, protocols

Why do people and businesses in North Dakota think they do not need to follow or practice suggested COVID-19 social distancing and other protocols such as wearing masks? The coronavirus is here -- with 1,191 ND confirmed cases including 80 in Burleigh County. It is suggested that a $5,000 contribution to a local food bank or other charity be made by the Bismarck Tribune, Anima Cucina Restaurant & Wine Bar, and the three men pictured shoulder to shoulder in Sunday’s edition.