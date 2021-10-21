Letter: Powell showed military appreciation

A few years ago I joined my father Allen Wanner on the Honor Flight for Veterans to Washington, D.C. During the evening of the banquet different speakers had each taken their place at the podium. While this was going on, someone from the Honor Flight organization noticed a person of very high rank in the government walking in the hallway. He was on his way to speak at another banquet in the same building at the same time. He was then approached by the Honor Flight organization to possibly speak for a short time at this banquet also. He said “Sure, I’d be glad to.” So as dinner ends, the tables get cleaned and cleared and the veterans have opened their mail. Who walks through the door to speak? It’s Colin Powell! As Colin Powell is speaking he notices my father Allen is dressed in his uniform jacket with hardware from his duties in the Korean War (after all these years it still fit). Colin Powell says, “Sir, you back there in the uniform, would you please stand up? What is your name?” My dad says, “Allen Wanner” Colin Powell then says, “Where are you from?” to which my dad replied, “North Dakota.” Colin Powell then said, “We thank you for your service! Let’s give this man a round of applause.” And of course my father got a standing ovation. It was truly a great moment in my father’s life and mine. The Honor Flight was fantastic! Really nice people, so well organized and purely a wonderful experience for my dad and myself, along with meeting and talking to Colin Powell.