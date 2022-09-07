Letter: Potter's tax relief plan a thoughtful perspective

Sen. Tracy Potter’s tax relief plan lowers everyone’s property taxes, compared to Gov. Burgum’s and Sen. Headland’s proposal which lowers income taxes. If someone, for a variety of reasons, cannot work or loses a job, they won’t pay any income tax under either Burgum/Headland’s or Potter’s proposal, because they have no income. But, with Potter’s plan, someone with no income will also not be strapped with property tax.

Burgum and Headland say they want to attract new workers. If that is so, I suggest they reconsider their position and adopt Potter’s. It is more likely a new worker will pick up and move to North Dakota because of a lower property tax -- something included in everyone’s basic cost of living -- with or without a job. Once hired, he or she can more easily and probably gladly afford North Dakota’s income tax.