Letter: Potter is capable, competent leader

When Erin Oban announced she was retiring from the state Senate, I called my friend Tracy Potter to urge him to run to replace her. I told him, "you’ve been the Senator in this district before and you were really good at it. People know you and have a good opinion of you. Please run!" Former Senator Potter said I wasn’t the first to call with that suggestion, but he needed time to think about it. A few days later, he called with his answer. Tracy would run for his old seat in the Senate on one condition – he asked me to be his campaign chair. I was honored and of course I accepted. Tracy Potter is a man of accomplishments. He’s been at the center of issues important to people: health care, conservation, economic and cultural development and particularly quality of life and preservation of our heritage through his work at the state Tourism office and the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation. I served on his Board of Directors and saw first-hand his capable, competent and efficient leadership style. Tracy expanded Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation into Native art, rebuilt On-a-Slant Mandan Village, saved the Lewis & Clark Riverboat and led Bismarck’s signature Lewis & Clark Bicentennial Event. In his spare time, he wrote two fine books on regional history. As our Senator, Tracy is already working hard and smart. He listens to concerns about rising property taxes and he has drafted legislation for a 10% tax rebate to homeowners without sacrificing local control of parks, schools and city streets. Tracy has always respected women’s rights and is a true believer in the people’s Constitutional rights to initiative, referral and recall. I’m proud to chair his campaign and encourage the voters of District 35 to keep Senator Potter working for you!