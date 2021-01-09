Letter: Potential vote fraud needs investigation

In the Tribune’s Jan. 6 editorial you again stated that the 2020 presidential election was fair and any problems were routine, minor, and had no impact on the election outcome. I read the Tribune daily and cannot ever recall seeing an article that actually presented what fraud was alleged along with evidence supporting or refuting it. I have seen numerous articles that simply said any claims of fraud are not supported by evidence.

So, I decided to research the topic myself. Being a person familiar with statistics I did a search on statistical anomalies of the election. I found a website www.votepatternanalysis.substack.com containing a study where the authors analyzed 8,954 vote updates (NY Times data) from all 50 states. A vote update is when votes from a part of a state are reported and added to that state's previously reported total. The authors found that four of the seven most anomalous vote updates came from Michigan (2), Wisconsin (1), and Georgia (1) between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Nov. 4 and all of them overwhelmingly supported Biden. The percentages of the vote for Biden in these updates were 79, 83, 91, and 96. Furthermore, the authors’ statistical analysis of these four anomalous updates compared to the average of the other 8,950 updates showed that the difference in votes between the two candidates in these four updates was large enough to swing the election in each state from Trump to Biden. The authors do not claim this analysis proves fraud but suggest it demands immediate and thorough investigation.