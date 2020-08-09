You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Postal Service needs funding for election

President Trump is quoted as saying, "The Postal System is a joke."

He claims voting by mail in the presidential election will be fraught with fraud.

The new postmaster general contributed over $1 million to the Trump campaign. The president of the postal employees union said that mail is being delayed because of cuts in hours.

I ask readers to contact Sen. Hoeven and urge him to support additional funding for the United States Postal Service, which will likely include expenses to handle election mail-in ballots come November.

John Maddock, Bismarck

