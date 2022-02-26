Letter: Postal reform is critical for North Dakota

The American economy relies on the U.S. Postal Service because it provides affordable and reliable package delivery to local businesses and consumers -- especially in the pandemic. From life-saving medications and COVID tests to essential home supplies and eCommerce purchases for small businesses, the Postal Service is essential to our daily lives. Rural communities are especially dependent on the USPS as the only feasible delivery option, otherwise, they’d have to pay higher surcharges with private carriers.
Thank you to Senator Hoeven for backing postal reform that would put the Postal Service on firmer footing, save the federal government $1.5 billion and codify what we already know and depend on from the Postal Service: mail and packages delivered together, six days a week. His support is critical to North Dakota residents and small businesses.
Rayette Brown, Jamestown