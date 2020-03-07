Letter: Post Office takes concerns seriously

In response to your Feb. 28 editorial, “Time for action from Postal Service on delivery issues,” the Postal Service appreciates and takes seriously any concerns about North Dakota Post Offices. These isolated issues are not indicative of the caliber of service we typically provide, nor consistent with our service mission. We regret any inconveniences our customers may have experienced and we are actively implementing corrective measures and will continue to monitor our service performance.

Regarding newspaper delivery throughout the area, we have implemented process changes at our Bismarck hub and have seen improved performance over the last month, which we have shared with your staff. We will continue to monitor and continuously improve our service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}