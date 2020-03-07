Letter: Post Office takes concerns seriously

In response to your Feb. 28 editorial, “Time for action from Postal Service on delivery issues,” the Postal Service appreciates and takes seriously any concerns about North Dakota Post Offices. These isolated issues are not indicative of the caliber of service we typically provide, nor consistent with our service mission. We regret any inconveniences our customers may have experienced and we are actively implementing corrective measures and will continue to monitor our service performance.
Regarding newspaper delivery throughout the area, we have implemented process changes at our Bismarck hub and have seen improved performance over the last month, which we have shared with your staff. We will continue to monitor and continuously improve our service.
It’s important to remember that the Postal Service receives zero tax dollars for operating expenses and instead relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. Many of the Postal Service’s network costs are fixed to meet our universal service obligations, but we continue to aggressively pursue opportunities to generate profitable revenues and drive greater operational efficiencies under our current structure. At the same time, we are seeking legislative and regulatory reforms to allow the Postal Service to better invest in our business, compete for customers, control our costs and serve the evolving needs of the public.
Service is foundational to the Postal Service, and we are dedicated to ensuring our North Dakota customers receive the highest level of service they expect and deserve.
Mark Talbott, Sioux Falls
Talbott is acting district manager for the Postal Service Dakotas District, overseeing North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana operations.