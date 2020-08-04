Letter: Portland response a distraction from virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, President Trump said, "I think we're gonna be very good with the coronavirus, I think at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope."

Record-shattering numbers of new Covid-19 cases have struck California, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and Arizona. Nationally more than 30 million Americans are out of work; tens of thousands of businesses are shuttered and may never open again.

It is as if we are all trapped on the Titanic and we have an unstable president steering us, straight at a massive Covid-19 iceberg.

America is “leading the world” in Covid-19 deaths. As of Aug. 1, America has 157,231 Covid-19 deaths. That’s like eliminating Bismarck, Mandan and Minot from the Earth.

Children and adolescents are not immune to Covid-19. Many school districts, across America, have come to the conclusion that Trump’s failure to contain Covid-19 makes it unwise to return their students to a conventional classroom setting.

Our national unemployment rate remains at a level last experienced during the Great Depression.