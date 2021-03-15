Letter: 'Pork' in spending bills core problem

Early in life I learned that when I complained about my older sisters picking on me that there was more than my version of the truth. The “Truth about the COVID bill” article reminded me of that. Are those the stats/information from the DNC, CBO, AP, or CNN version of the truth? It seems that he who controls the press can find the truth being sought. Actually, what caught my attention was the statement that “pork” is a given in all Congressional spending bills. Could that be a core of the problems with our political process? Common sense used to be valued for leaders.

I objected to the billions of dollars in the initial Covid bills (Kennedy Center, NPR Radio, Arts Grants, African Gender studies) that had ZERO to do with the pandemic. As I understand it, the House Democrats would not support Covid relief without the whole hog of demands. The Covid Relief Bill is now the wild boar of pandemic pork. According to an AP article, the states are going to receive from the package amounts that exceed their Covid revenue declines in an amount 100 times the combined revenue loss of ALL states. In states like California, NY, NJ, and New Mexico money is going to pension fund bailouts and unemployment payments driven by continued business lockdowns. Educational related funds will not be spent until 2024!