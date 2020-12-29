Letter: Pork-burdened relief bill a fitting end to 2020

What a fitting end to 2020! In baseball going one for three earns you "Hall of Fame" honors. With North Dakota politics, a two out of three vote earns you "Hall of Shame" recognition. This is NOT "targeted relief." Our two senators voted for a massive pork burdened monster of a bill. Then President Trump makes another mistake by signing it versus forcing Congress to fix it. Threat of a government shutdown? We seem safer when our federal government is not working for us! A $600 (or even $2,000) check, a small increase in unemployment benefits, and more food stamps may be touted as success, but they will not justify things like $40M for the Kennedy Center or a billion dollars for a wall in Jordan, all part of another trillion in unwarranted spending of our tax dollars. Our national debt is pushing $40 TRILLION. When are our leaders held accountable? Answer, never. We deserve what we continue to accept. Scam, sham, self-serving, or stupid? Just pick one.