Letter: Poorly run states want taxpayer bailout

Illinois, California and New York, to name a few, are facing financial difficulties that were alive and well long before the coronavirus raised its ugly head. A financial doomsday created internally by these states/cities is sneaking closer and closer every day with their pensions.

California legislators, city commissions, local school boards, etc., established defined benefit retirement plans with obnoxiously high payouts. Some cities approved annual pensions for their Chief of Police that were off the Richter scale. Teachers’ retirements are fabulous. Google that subject: California Teachers’ Retirements. Dig a little on that one and you’ll have your eyes a poppin! California has racked up approximately $1 trillion in state and municipal unfunded pension liabilities and that was as of April 2018.

These fabulous monthly pensions, some starting at age 55 with a years of service requirement, depend upon a very high rate of return on investments…like 6, 7 or 8% annual return. Since that ain’t happening the funds are under water and each year dive deeper into the abyss. Every year the shortfalls get larger and larger. Pensions become less and less funded! The deficit gets bigger and bigger. New York City’s pension shortfall is approximately $150 billion and that is just the city’s.