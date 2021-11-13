Letter: Politics over policy

Kelly Armstrong who misrepresents us in congress voted against the big infrastructure package.
Both Senators Cramer and Hoeven represented us correctly and voted for the legislation. Both of our senators have announced that the legislation if fully paid for and authorizes more than $2 billion for the state’s roads and highways and more than $200 million for water projects. It does lots of other things too, like investing $12 billion in carbon capture and providing broadband to rural areas.
It’s obvious that misrepresentative Armstrong is afraid of repercussions from the has been, loser Donald Trump and his cult followers. He put politics ahead of policy and should be banned from the ribbon cuttings this bill will produce.
John Risch, Bismarck