Letter: Politics is indeed a power game

Bravo to Jane Schreck (Tribune, Wednesday, Dec. 2) for getting to the heart of the problem. Politics is indeed a power game, one with Medusa-headed col laterals: Control, manipulation, greed, arrogance, propaganda, corruption, duplicity. You name it.

While American-style democracy is new to the human scene, the power game is probably prehistoric in origin.

Many questions can be asked. Is the game a necessary evil? Is it too late for elected officials to act as individuals, curb their herd mentality, and build consensus? Is it too much to ask for social and moral responsibility, intelligent behavior and emotional maturity? The list is endless.

At least one savant has tackled the historical offspring of four cogent political problems confronting this country. Joseph J. Ellis in American Dialogue (2018) provides welcome perspectives on race, equality, Law and foreign policy, together with examples of the extraordinary leadership of our Founding Fathers.

Hope may be found in the historic words, "We the people", but a last question remains: Are these words applicable today?

Susan Franciere, Mandan

