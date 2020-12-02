Letter: Political philosophy is really about power

In response to Saturday’s letter about a recent Lloyd Omdahl column, perhaps it is time that we admit that the moral philosophy of neither major political party aligns perfectly with the Gospels of Christ.

But for the party of the death penalty and firing squads to claim the moral high ground on life is absurd. To imagine that the God who commanded us to love our neighbors as ourselves would require us to gather together now, defying medical advice, disregarding our neighbors’ health, and disrespecting our healthcare workers, seems incongruous. And for the party who silently stands by while children are separated from their parents at the border — for this party to claim a purer belief in the sanctity of life or marriage or family is utterly ludicrous.