Letter: Political path forward requires compromise

Every day we engage in compromise to get through our day. Compromise may be as simple as taking turns leaving a parking lot or as difficult as getting your toddler to take the green cup of milk they asked for — though now want yellow! This brings me to partisan politics. In the last decade, party politics have invaded every fabric of our lives. Media outlets have neighbors believing that they are either Republicans or Democrats with no in between. When stripped away, most people’s goals are the same. We may differ in the means of achievement, but we all want the opportunity to pursue a fulfilled life. To do this, the divisiveness and toxicity need to go. Independents that do not subscribe to a political party find ourselves stuck in the middle with no voice. We know the path forward is compromise, but how? I have always been a firm believer in George Washington’s words in his farewell: "However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion." What foresight. Our daily lives are not a zero-sum game, so why are politics? We need politicians who will put people over party. It is with this I encourage readers to look at the Independent candidate Cara Mund for Congress. Let’s not forget we are individuals and not labels. If you are tired of the toxicity and the lack of moving forward because there is no compromise, join us independents and vote for Cara.