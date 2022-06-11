Letter: Political mailings excessive, unwanted

We live in District 35 and have received (in just the past two weeks) nine large, full color, glossy fliers touting Sean Cleary for the Senate. We carry these from our mailbox directly into our recycle bin. Sadly, we expect we'll receive more.

Is all of District 35 being inundated like this?

Speaking for ourselves, this candidate is not fiscally responsible nor environmentally responsible. These mailings are excessive and unappreciated.

Moreover, his assertions that he will "support law enforcement" and "strengthen our schools" are in conflict with his commitment to "lower property taxes" that are needed to accomplish the former. Not a sound thinker. And certainly not a true conservative.

Blaine and Paula Nordwall, Bismarck

