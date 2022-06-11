 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Political mailings excessive, unwanted

  • 0

We live in District 35 and have received (in just the past two weeks) nine large, full color, glossy fliers touting Sean Cleary for the Senate. We carry these from our mailbox directly into our recycle bin. Sadly, we expect we'll receive more.

Is all of District 35 being inundated like this?

Speaking for ourselves, this candidate is not fiscally responsible nor environmentally responsible. These mailings are excessive and unappreciated.

Moreover, his assertions that he will "support law enforcement" and "strengthen our schools" are in conflict with his commitment to "lower property taxes" that are needed to accomplish the former. Not a sound thinker. And certainly not a true conservative.

Blaine and Paula Nordwall, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News