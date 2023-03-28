I was dismayed by the process that occurred on March 24 to fill the vacated City Commission seat. The application process clearly stated that the Commission would review the submissions and hold interviews on March 24. Instead, a motion to appoint was made and pushed through after a rather cursory discussion of other applicants.

Revisiting what happened is not productive since it will not change the outcome or the fact that the stated process was not followed. Obviously, there is a need for a policy to be developed and implemented that outlines how officials will be selected if there are resignations before a term is up. Doing this would ensure transparency to the process and at least ensure all applications are thoroughly reviewed.